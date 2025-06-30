Analyzing CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) and Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CBIZ has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles River Associates has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Charles River Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 4.03% 14.83% 6.12% Charles River Associates 7.31% 25.88% 9.44%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 2 0 3.00 Charles River Associates 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CBIZ and Charles River Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

CBIZ presently has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.84%. Charles River Associates has a consensus price target of $228.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.91%. Given Charles River Associates’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Charles River Associates is more favorable than CBIZ.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and Charles River Associates”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.81 billion 2.13 $41.04 million $1.47 48.41 Charles River Associates $687.41 million 1.85 $46.65 million $7.41 25.24

Charles River Associates has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBIZ. Charles River Associates is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Charles River Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of CBIZ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Charles River Associates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charles River Associates beats CBIZ on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

About Charles River Associates

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues. The company also offers consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys. In addition, it offers management consulting services comprising strategy development, performance improvement, corporate strategy and portfolio analysis, estimation of market demand, environmental, social and corporate governance and sustainability strategy and analysis, design and implementation of auction and bidding, new product pricing strategies, survey and market research, valuation of intellectual property and other assets, assessment of competitors’ actions, and analysis of new sources of supply. The company serves various industries, including communications and media; consumer, health, and wellness products; energy; entertainment and leisure; financial services; healthcare; life sciences; manufacturing and industries; natural resources; retail and distribution; technology; and transportation. CRA International, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

