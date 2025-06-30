Analyzing Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGTXU) and Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust Competitors 57.69% 1,199.90% 167.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust $11.53 million N/A 1.44 Hugoton Royalty Trust Competitors $82.66 million $18.27 million 26.45

Hugoton Royalty Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust. Hugoton Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugoton Royalty Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.0% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hugoton Royalty Trust rivals beat Hugoton Royalty Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

