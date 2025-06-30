Analyzing PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) & Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of PaxMedica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PaxMedica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PaxMedica and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaxMedica N/A -3,167.89% -560.35% Intra-Cellular Therapies -14.07% -9.93% -8.38%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

PaxMedica has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PaxMedica and Intra-Cellular Therapies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaxMedica N/A N/A -$18.29 million N/A N/A Intra-Cellular Therapies $680.50 million 20.64 -$139.67 million ($0.73) -180.64

PaxMedica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PaxMedica and Intra-Cellular Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaxMedica 0 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 10 2 0 2.17

Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus target price of $109.70, indicating a potential downside of 16.81%. Given PaxMedica’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PaxMedica is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies beats PaxMedica on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. Its lead product candidate is PAX-101 that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, fragile X syndrome, human African trypanosomiasis (HAT), and fragile X-associated tremor/ataxia syndrome. The company is developing PAX-102, an intranasal formulation of suramin for neurologic indications, as well as other new chemical entities that are targeted and selective antagonists of purine receptor subtypes; and PAX-HAT-301 for the treatment of HAT. It has a research collaboration agreement with PolarMar Health for Phase II clinical trial in austism spectrum disorder for emodin, which retains the rights for PolarMar to develop and commercialize any non-prescription supplement form of the product, and for PaxMedica, Inc. to retain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize a highly purified form of emodin. The company was formerly known as Purinix Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to PaxMedica, Inc. in April 2020. PaxMedica, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar depression in adults. It is also involved in developing Lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of various depressive disorders, as well as additional neuropsychiatric indications. In addition, the company is developing Lenrispodun (ITI-214) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, CNS, and other disorders; ITI-1284 for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders and behavioral disturbances in dementia; and ITI-333 for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

