APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in APA by 1,087.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of APA by 5,718.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 499.2% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $18.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. APA Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.25.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. APA had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of APA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

