Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Position Raised by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 326.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,464 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of APO opened at $143.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

