Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $159.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.54 and a 200 day moving average of $145.66. The company has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

