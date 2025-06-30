Apparel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 27th

NIKE, Berkshire Hathaway, and Costco Wholesale are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies involved in designing, manufacturing and selling clothing, footwear and related accessories. Investors follow these equities to gain exposure to consumer fashion trends, brand strength and supply-chain dynamics, which makes their performance sensitive to shifts in consumer spending and seasonal demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $11.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.02. 57,336,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,625,479. NIKE has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $403.82 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.12.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $8.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $991.68. 495,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,954. The company has a market capitalization of $439.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,004.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $981.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24.

