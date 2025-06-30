Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $201.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.83. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $173.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

