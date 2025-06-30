Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Down 66.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) dropped 66.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 11,950,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 529% from the average daily volume of 1,898,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 69.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.48. The stock has a market cap of £8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.