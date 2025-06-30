Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Up 11.8% – Time to Buy?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.8% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02). 20,150,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 603% from the average session volume of 2,864,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).
The company has a market cap of £27.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52,777.78 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.53.
Ariana Resources (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 0.18 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ariana Resources plc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.
