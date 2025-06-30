Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – June 27th

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, and BigBear.ai are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve developing, deploying or monetizing AI-driven technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing and computer vision. Investors buy these securities to tap into the growth potential of AI innovations across industries like healthcare, finance and autonomous systems. Because AI is a rapidly evolving field, the performance of these stocks can be more volatile than that of more established sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.91. 25,676,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,886,909. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.40. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $96.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,626,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,507,717. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.19. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. 139,766,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,191,325. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 3.29.

