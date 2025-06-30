Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $740,636.40 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 57,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $740,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,486,191 shares in the company, valued at $666,746,173.45. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ASAN stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
