Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $740,636.40 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 57,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $740,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,486,191 shares in the company, valued at $666,746,173.45. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Asana by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,166,000 after purchasing an additional 937,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,656,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,261,000 after purchasing an additional 475,100 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,574,000 after purchasing an additional 438,057 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $38,966,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,743,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 261,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

