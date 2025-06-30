Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 41,826 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Getty Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Getty Realty Company Profile

