Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

