Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Yum China by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Yum China by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Up 0.0%

YUMC opened at $44.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Yum China has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Yum China’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

