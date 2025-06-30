Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 5,403 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Roku by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,036 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $87,632,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 505.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after buying an additional 1,082,548 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Roku by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,210,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,017,000 after buying an additional 726,077 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Roku Trading Up 0.5%

Roku stock opened at $86.94 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 2.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $305,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,300. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,225. This represents a 80.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,227 shares of company stock worth $4,994,244. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

