Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 203,414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,097,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN opened at $23.85 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.24%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

