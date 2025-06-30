Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,802 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of KE by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Up 0.5%

BEKE opened at $18.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.10 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BEKE

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.