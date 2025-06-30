Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.71 Million Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.81 million. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently -100.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,870. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $973,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,131,721 shares in the company, valued at $201,090,861.07. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,500 shares of company stock worth $21,285,069 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

