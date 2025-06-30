Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.14 Million Stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intapp by 6,506.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,980,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,931,000 after buying an additional 1,950,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,139,000 after acquiring an additional 672,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Intapp by 408.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 720,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 579,075 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,563,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intapp by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,701,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,077,000 after purchasing an additional 395,804 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $51.12 on Monday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $129.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Intapp’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,716,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,445,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,547,878.35. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 112,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $6,693,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 857,250 shares in the company, valued at $50,809,207.50. This represents a 11.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,841 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,226. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

