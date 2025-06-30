Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.16 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Ovintiv by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $25,272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 34,207 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV opened at $38.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

