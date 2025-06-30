Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 295.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECG shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

ECG stock opened at $63.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.35 million. Everus Construction Group’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

