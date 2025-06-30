Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $3.37 Million in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,952,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,600,000 after buying an additional 492,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Service Corporation International by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Corporation International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,624,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Service Corporation International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,650,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,734,000 after acquiring an additional 328,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Service Corporation International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,487,000 after purchasing an additional 118,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $410,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,651.72. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Corporation International Price Performance

SCI opened at $81.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. Service Corporation International has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $89.37.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Service Corporation International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

