Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 86,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nextracker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,721,000 after acquiring an additional 243,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nextracker by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,874,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,977,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,166,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,152,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,725 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $320,304.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,744,400. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 27,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $1,651,847.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,885.24. This represents a 18.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,260 shares of company stock worth $11,830,840 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.39.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

