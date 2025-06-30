Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,637 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,053,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $166,906,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $510,053,000 after acquiring an additional 620,551 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,944,000 after purchasing an additional 429,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,304,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,778,000 after purchasing an additional 414,942 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.93.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $174.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.08 and a 200-day moving average of $198.02. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.