Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,244 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,701.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 114,828 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $32.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -91.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Global-e Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

