Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,612 Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,009,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,548,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 9,563.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 470,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,526,000 after purchasing an additional 465,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $23,710,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC opened at $89.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.59. SEI Investments Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.52. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.30%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $6,433,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,003,708 shares in the company, valued at $600,778,072.24. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,750,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,276,233.60. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,126 shares of company stock valued at $19,638,659. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

