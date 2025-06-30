Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of FOX by 327.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 0.3%

FOX stock opened at $52.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

