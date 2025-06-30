Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 27,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 128,721 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,982,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.66. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $288.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.51 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.