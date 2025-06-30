Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,077.90. This trade represents a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,585,769.02. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $34.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

