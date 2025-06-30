Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 12,361 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,361 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in REV Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

REV Group Stock Up 1.6%

REVG opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.12.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on REV Group from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $4,058,701.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,635,828.18. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

