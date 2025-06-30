Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,021 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $40,676,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 368,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,510,000 after buying an additional 212,907 shares during the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $22,787,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 226,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 172,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,731,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,107,000 after buying an additional 153,447 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SITE opened at $120.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $160.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day moving average is $126.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

