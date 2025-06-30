Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,836 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 960.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

NYSE:AKR opened at $18.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 0.81%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 500.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

