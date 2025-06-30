Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Avantor by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 956,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 455,963 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:AVTR opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cowen lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other news, Director Joseph R. Massaro bought 8,100 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,967.40. This trade represents a 30.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,000. The trade was a 42.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.