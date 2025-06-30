AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives $10.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

AVDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AvidXchange has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 244.75 and a beta of 1.22.

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 40,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $389,648.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,037,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,508,464.20. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 8,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $87,650.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 667,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,781.24. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,890 shares of company stock valued at $933,969 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 469,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 103,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Circumference Group LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

