Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Axos Financial worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Axos Financial by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $2,042,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,256.55. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $432.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

