Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 184 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.8% in the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 22,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 30.4% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.8%

AMZN opened at $223.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.81.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

