Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 226 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 224 ($3.07), with a volume of 926624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.95 ($3.03).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.33) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group Price Performance

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63.

(Get Free Report)

We are the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, and our presence in the US and China positions the Group well in these high-growth markets. We leverage our consumer insight and scale to provide innovative food that offers quality, choice, convenience, and freshness. Around 18,000 colleagues operate from 43 sites across our three markets supplying a portfolio of over 3,000 products across meals, pizza & bread, salads and desserts to leading grocery retailers in the UK and US, and international food brands in China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.