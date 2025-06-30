Bank Stocks To Watch Now – June 27th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, SoFi Technologies, Mastercard, Intuit, and Walt Disney are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity shares issued by commercial and investment banks, representing fractional ownership in these financial institutions. Holders of bank stocks may earn returns through dividends and stock price appreciation, which depend on the bank’s net interest income, fee-based services and asset‐quality management. Their performance is sensitive to interest‐rate changes, credit cycles, regulatory shifts and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $549.60. 18,618,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,788,609. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $549.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $507.68 and its 200 day moving average is $503.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,640. The company has a market capitalization of $798.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $289.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.45.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,802,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,777,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $356.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. 45,051,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,918,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $9.81 on Friday, hitting $555.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,531. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $562.44 and a 200 day moving average of $545.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $10.99 on Friday, reaching $783.85. The company had a trading volume of 617,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,113. The firm has a market cap of $218.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $696.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $787.09.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,814,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,073,345. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $122.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.97. The firm has a market cap of $220.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

