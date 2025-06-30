Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Shares Up 13.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.20. 598,118 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 645% from the average session volume of 80,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

