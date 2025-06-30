Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $211.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.43. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $212.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

