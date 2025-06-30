Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 503 Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,019,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Biglari by 1,809.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Biglari by 131.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BH opened at $290.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $159.69 and a one year high of $296.40.

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $23.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

