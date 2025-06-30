Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 29.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,847,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $97.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $98.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $29,604,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,991,738.90. This trade represents a 46.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

