Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 18.7% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 281,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 44,285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 3,474.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 59,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 89,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Trupanion Stock Down 0.4%

Trupanion stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -559.94 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $341.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,534 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $122,417.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,258.95. The trade was a 41.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,434.24. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,562 shares of company stock worth $678,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.