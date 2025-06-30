Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SRCE opened at $61.84 on Monday. 1st Source Corporation has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.68.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.97 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRCE

1st Source Profile

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.