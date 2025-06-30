Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Old North State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 106,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.