Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 74.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Ameren by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.64.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $95.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average is $95.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.97%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

