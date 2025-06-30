Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

