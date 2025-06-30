Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,608,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,436 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,625.7% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,667,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,878,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 379.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,022,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

