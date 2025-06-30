Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,065.32.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total transaction of $250,266.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,277.02. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,023.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $985.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $964.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 139.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

